Jennifer Lopez TEASES launch of her own beauty line JLO Beauty; Here’s everything we know

Jennifer Lopez just posted some highly bronzed selfies on Instagram and teased the arrival of her much-awaited beauty line--JLO Beauty. Scroll down for details on the iconic singer’s upcoming beauty line and what we know so far.
Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the beauty industry. She has launched more than two dozen fragrances, had a blockbuster makeup collaboration with Inglot, and has probably inspired millions in hair-extension sales. Nearly two years ago, the singer teased fans by saying she'd be launching a skin-care line, and fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since. Now, it looks like JLO fans may finally be getting that and more. Recently, Lopez has been posting beautifully bronzed selfies on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Sunset glow...#JLoBeauty coming soon."

 

According to reports via Harper’s Bazaar, a @jlobeauty Instagram account has already been made, but it was originally created in April 2018 to promote Lopez's Inglot collection, and it hasn't been updated for nearly a year.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The publishing house also states that the trademark for JLo Beauty was filed in December 2019, and it reads as a catch-all for virtually every kind of skin-care product (it lists "skin moisturizers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin-care preparations, cosmetic creams for skincare; beauty creams, beauty soaps, beauty bars, beauty gels, beauty lotions, beauty masks; skin-care products, namely, non-medicated skin serums; body and beauty care cosmetics; face and body beauty creams). However, from the look of the selfies, it seems there may very well be makeup involved, too.

 

For now, fans will just have to wait — hopefully not much longer — and see. But the excitement among JLO’s massive following is understandably intense as the anticipation builds. A social media user commented on one of the posts, saying: "GIRL WHATTT OMG.” Another said: "YAY JLO BEAUTY IM READY...YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL."

 

