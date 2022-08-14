Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to 'stay strong' amid ongoing feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is currently in the middle of a feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline who in his recent interview spoke about the singer's relationship with their sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston. Federline also released videos on his social media alleging that it consisted of Spears shouted at her children when they were 11 and 12. Britney also responded to the same on social media.

Recently, Spears shared a post where she recalled something Jennifer Lopez had told her and wrote in the captions, "As Jennifer Lopez once said,” she continued, "You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice." While it's unclear as to why the post was later deleted by Britney, it did receive a response from Lopez who had shared a heart emoji.

Lopez also took to Instagram to share the same along with a photo of the duo 2001 MTV VMAs and wrote in her story, "Stay strong" to Spears. As for Britney's ongoing feud with Federline, the singer did not directly respond to the leaked private videos posted by her ex-husband.

In the meantime, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart shared a statement on the same and called it a violation of her privacy. In the statement, he said, "Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect."

