Jennifer Lopez thinks fan theory about Ben Affleck and her recreating Jenny From the Block is 'funny'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance became the highlight of 2021. While fans were beyond thrilled to see the couple rekindle their relationship, the singer in a interview with People said the duo was more protective of their relationship this time. Lopez also addressed the fan theory about them recreating her song Jenny from the Block's video.

After photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's vacation photos had gone viral on social media, one particular photo caught everyone's attention because it posed a striking resemblance to a moment they both share in Lopez's 2002 music video of her song Jenny from the Block. This led netizens to come up with an absurd theory about the duo recreating moments from the video.

During her recent interaction with People, JLO reacted to the same and called it "funny." She said, "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation! I was lying down. ... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

In the same interaction, Lopez opened up about having a little bit of fear as Affleck and her rekindled their romance. The actress maintained how they both are older and smarter now to handle the relationship in a better way than they did previously when they were engaged between 2002 to 2004. The singer also stated that their relationship is very different from how it was years ago.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez grateful for ‘second chance’ with Ben Affleck; Duo holds their relationship ‘sacred’