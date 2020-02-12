Jennifer Lopez treated herself with a doughnut after delivering a stunning Super Bowl 2020 performance; WATCH

In a behind the scene video posted by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez revealed that during her Super Bowl 2020 performance, she was craving for a doughnut.

During her latest appearance at The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was on a strict diet for months before her Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance. She wanted to be in the best shape for the night to deliver flawless performance and that’s exactly what she did! The 50-year-old singer teamed up with Shakira in Miami to put on a stunning show. JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the event for all the fans who could not get enough of the singer and her jaw-dropping performance.

In one of the videos, shared on his YouTube page, the 50-year-old star revealed that throughout her performance, she was looking forward to treating herself with a doughnut. And once the show was over, she joined her family and crew backstage and instantly broke her diet with a doughnut, celebrating the absolutely knock out show. "I want to cry right now. Get me a doughnut. Get me a doughnut,” she said while hugging her family, friends and crew members. “They said if I do good I could have a doughnut,” she added.

In the video, she also reflected on her time on stage and said it felt like flying. “Every time I did a rehearsal, it was so hard. But my adrenaline must have been on 150 because honestly I felt like qa feather. I wasn’t even breathing hard. I just didn’t feel any wind at all,” she told the people around her backstage. During the show, the singer performed some of her greatest hits of all time, including Jenny From the Block, Waiting for Tonight and Let’s Get Loud.

Check Out the video here:

