Jennifer Lopez is a vision in black at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her film Halftime; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival sporting a black sheer gown. The singer made a stunning appearance at the premiere of her Halftime documentary which was showcased at the film festival. Lopez's dazzling appearance in the black floor-length gown was a brilliant choice as she shined at the premiere event.

Lopez's documentary titled Halftime, will debut on Netflix on June 14. The film focuses on the singer's decades-long career in the industry and particularly focuses on her iconic Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performance. The trailer of the film showcased how the documentary will shed light on JLo's not-so-easy journey as she faced difficulties throughout her career and how it tough it was for her to be taken seriously as an artist in Hollywood and also the role media attention played in it.

In the documentary, the singer talks about the image of her created by the media as she talks about being called a "diva" and "serial bride" while saying, "I really believed what they said."

While JLo has tasted massive success as a singer as well as an actress, in the film, she opens up about having low self-esteem at the beginning of her career. On the personal front, the film also captures her moments with family, her kids, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme and also her relationship with fiance Ben Affleck. The couple who got engaged earlier this year are yet to make a red carpet appearance post their engagement.

