Jennifer Lopez visits first date spot with former flame Alex Rodriguez; Lot of ‘love and respect’ between duo?

It was recently reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted visiting their first date spot in LA. Scroll down to see what insiders had to say about this catch-up session.

Musician and actress Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted visiting a special location with her former partner Alex Rodriguez. According to Page Six, The former couple, who announced their split earlier in the month, were seen having dinner together over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles this weekend.

Following their shocking split after dating for many years, insiders told Page Six that the two were seen dining at the hotel on Friday night. The place holds special meaning for the couple. If you didn’t know, the Hotel Bel-Air is also where the former couple had their first date all the way back in 2017. It’s also nearby one of Jennifer‘s mansions in the neighbourhood. The source also added that “There still seemed to be love and respect there.” Although the purpose of their meal together is not known, the two are reportedly still working on business endeavours together.

If you missed it, last week, it was reported that Jennifer is relying on a famous ex of hers to get through this tumultuous time. A source is confirming that JLo “leaned on her ex-husband Marc Anthony” after her split, as well as their twins Emme and Max, 13. “Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” an insider told People magazine. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.” If you don’t know, Jennifer has been filming her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez is reportedly 'leaning on' THIS former partner after split from Alex Rodriguez

Share your comment ×