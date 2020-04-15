Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Alex Rodriguez in Italy 'shortly after' Coronavirus crisis ends?

After Jennifer Lopez admitted her wedding plans were impacted due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a source suggests JLo wants to marry Alex Rodriguez "shortly after" the COVID-19 crisis ends.

It has been a little over a year since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement. The dreamy proposal took place by the shore with A-Rod getting down on one knee and popping the question. The photos broke the internet with friends and fans of the couple showering them with love. Soon after, speculations of their wedding began making the rounds. A recent report revealed that the couple was scheduled to walk down the aisle in the summer. However, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, the couple had to postpone the wedding.

Now, a new report now suggests that JLo is eager to tie the knot. She wants to marry Alex "shortly after" the lockdown ends. A source told Us Weekly that the arrangements for the summer wedding were all in place. The couple had planned and paid for the wedding. “They obviously had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal," the insider shared.

And she doesn't want to just marry him but "celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends," the source added. It is to see how the wedding comes around. Especially since the reported wedding destination has been in the headlines for the rising number of cases. Italy is among the worst impacted countries due to the pandemic. Italy has reported over 21,000 deaths since the COVID-19 crisis hit the European country.

Meanwhile, Jennifer had opened up about her wedding plans during the at-home edition of “The Ellen Degeneres Show." She confessed to Ellen DeGeneres that their wedding plans were affected due to the outbreak. “It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now," she said last week. "Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that.” She revealed that she has been on a "holding pattern" as of now. "We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pan out," she said. Ellen joked JLo and A-Rod could have a TikTok wedding. After all, they are becoming the king and queen of the platform.

JLo and A-Rod are spending quarantine together and making videos together. The couple had already won the TikTok world with their "Flip The Switch" challenge. They took things a notch higher when JLo dropped the "Savage" video. Speaking to Elle, Jennifer had said she was looking forward to working from home. "This situation, if we're lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you're healthy and home, it's a real reset button for so many of us. To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare," she said.

"At some point, hopefully soon, we're going to bounce back. We always bounce back. And so we need to use this time to get ready to come back even better… Nobody wanted this to happen, but if it has to be this way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But do that work from home," JLo added.

JLo is also stepping up to do her bit for those fighting the Coronavirus outbreak. She is participating in Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home. She joins Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams among many others in a six-hour streaming event. The event is intended to “celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

The first set of names included Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Jonas, and Stevie Wonder.

Co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, the event begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

