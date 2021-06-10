Jennifer Lopez 'warned' Ben Affleck 'they would be followed by paparazzi again' amid Bennifer's reconciliation

Unlike their previous relationship, Ben Affleck reportedly will not let the intense media attention get in the way of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

According to Page Six, sources reveal that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have discussed how they would handle the extreme paparazzi scrutiny amid their rekindled romance. Moreover, this time around, Ben will definitely not let the intense media attention get in the way of his and Jennifer's reconciled relationship. As per a source, one of the biggest reasons why Affleck and Lopez headed to splitsville when they first dated from 2002 to 2004 is because of how many photographers were always surrounding Bennifer's high-profile relationship.

This time, the 48-year-old actor knows what he is in for, as per another insider. "Ben and JLo had a discussion about paparazzi. JLo warned him they would be followed by paparazzi again, and he knew and understood," a source revealed. While Ben is more of a private person, for now, the Justice League star is accepting it as "it is what is it." Affleck's more positive mindset is clearly visible in the many Bennifer photos that have come out recently from the couple's Miami and Los Angeles adventures inspite of swarms of paparazzi photographing their every move. Infact, Ben was even seen smiling ear to ear when he was spotted inside his car post leaving Jennifer Lopez's Bel Air home.

Bennifer 2.0 is alive and thriving!

Interestingly, Ben and his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas would be photographed on the regular in LA before their eventual breakup in January 2021. On the other hand, JLo has always been publicly open about all her relationships including with the 51-year-old actress' ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony.

