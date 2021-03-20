Jennifer Lopez wears a wedding gown while filming Shotgun Wedding amid relationship drama with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a gorgeous wedding gown at the beach for Shotgun Wedding shoot in the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer Lopez has been in the Dominican Republican for the shoot of her upcoming movie, Shotgun wedding. The film stars Lopez alongside Josh Duhamel and musician Lenny Kravitz. While the star has been busy with the shoot, her personal life seems to have been in a bit of disarray ever since her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez hit a rough patch.

While Rodriguez recently flew to the Dominican Republic to work things out, the couple is reportedly in a "better place now", via People. As for JLo's film shoot, it seems to have been going amazingly well considering she recently shot for what seemed like a wedding sequence. Lopez shared a BTS picture from the sets where she was seen wearing a gorgeous wedding gown.

It seems it was a beach wedding sequence and the off-shoulder gown sported by Lopez seems to have caught everyone's eye for its sheer elegance.

Shotgun Wedding which was initially supposed to star Armie Hammer in lead was replaced by Josh Duhamel. The flick is supposed to be a destination wedding film with a twist.

While fans have fallen in love with Lopez's wedding look from the film, they are still curious about her impending wedding to Alex Rodriguez. As reported by People, even though Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Rodriguez and that it has been great for them to spend time in person. The report also stated that the couple are taking things slow for now. While a wedding may not be on the cards anytime soon, the couple have decided to stay engaged.

Check Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous BTS snaps from the sets of Shotgun Wedding HERE.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been engaged since 2019 and while their wedding already saw delays due to COVID-19, their recent differences have once again put it on hold. Yet, the couple has maintained that they want to work things out and one of the major reasons for that is their kids.

