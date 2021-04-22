Jennifer Lopez wishes ex Alex Rodriguez's daughter on 13th birthday, latter's wish includes pics featuring JLo.

Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella recently turned 13 and while Alex showered her with love on social media, his former partner Jennifer Lopez also wished her.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may not be planning on rekindling their romance but the former lovers definitely plan to be a part of each other's kids' lives. Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella recently turned 13 and while Alex showered her with love on social media, he also shared an adorable montage of some precious family moments with his daughter. Celebrating her first teen birthday, Alex also penned a heartfelt note.

That wasn't all! Jennifer Lopez also dropped social media love for Ella as she shared an old photo of the two sharing an affectionate hug. "Happy Birthday Ella Bella," Lopez captioned the monochrome photo. In Alex's birthday montage, Lopez featured twice in two super cute snapshots.

Wishing his daughter, Alex wrote, "13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!! Ella - everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart!"

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's wish for Alex's daughter Ella on her 13th birthday:

Click here to watch Alex Rodriguez's birthday tribute for daughter Ella!

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their 2-year engagement and announced that they are "better as friends".

