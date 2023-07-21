Jennifer Lopez yells 'f*ck you' as she gets locked out of her gym in Los Angeles; Details inside

Jennifer Lopez might be one of the most beloved singers in the industry, but she seemed to be having a bit of a bad day on Wednesday. Lopez was spotted outside of her Los Angeles gym making one of her routine trips to the place when unexpectedly she found herself locked out. And it will be an understatement to say the singer was annoyed.

Jennifer Lopez shouts f--k you to the media

On Wednesday while making her way to the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez found herself locked out of the gym. TMZ obtained a video showing JLo desperately knocking on the studio doors when she couldn't gain entry. After some time, someone from inside unlocked the door for her, letting Lopez in.

During her outing, the On the Floor singer sported a coordinated neon ensemble consisting of snake-print leggings and a matching sports bra. Her hair was neatly tied up in a tight bun, and she completed the look with aviator shades, holding a rhinestone-adorned water bottle.

Paparazzi waited for Lopez until the star was done with her workout session in the gym. When she made it out of the building's door, the media saw her get into her SUV. One of the journalists told her to have a nice day, to which an evidently annoyed Lopez replied back, "F--k you, bye."

The singer's dedication to fitness is widely known in Hollywood, and she has openly shared with Us Weekly that exercising plays a significant role in keeping her mental health in check. She said, "It’s no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life. I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health."

Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck

JLo recently celebrated her 1 year anniversary with husband Ben Affleck. Just one day following their first anniversary at the Little White Chapel, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck. In her post, she also dropped a hint about her upcoming single. The caption read, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas… Head to On The JLo for an exciting surprise… #ThisIsMeNow."

Meanwhile, Lopez is planning on launching her new single soon which she revealed is titled Midnight. The song is reportedly inspired by Jennifer's wedding with Affleck in Las Vegas. The name of the upcoming album This is Me Now, is also allegedly the successor to her 2002 album This is Me Then.

