Jennifer Lopez's 1st husband Ojani Noa claims Ben Affleck & singer aka Bennifer's marriage will end in divorce

While the entire world is swooning over Bennifer finally being endgame, one person believes divorce is destined for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! J. Lo's first husband Ojani Noa had made some bold claims to make about his ex-wife's fourth marriage in an explosive interview with Daily Mail. For the unversed, Jen and Ojani were married from February 1997 to January 1998.

Ojani Noa - who met J. Lo when he was a Cuban refugee and a waiter in Miami - claimed that Jennifer Lopez "loves being in love" but loses interest when the passion in her marriages fizzle, via Page Six. Jennifer and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas wedding brought back a rush of old memories for the 48-year-old actor. Noting how the Justice League star is Husband no. 4 to the Hustlers star and he was Husband no. 1, Ojani recalled how the 53-year-old singer and actress used to tell him that he was "the love of her life": "When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

Talking about Bennifer walking down the aisle, Ojani Noa confessed, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I'm not convinced it will last." According to Ojani, Jennifer Lopez is "someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can't see her ever settling down with one person." With a smile, Noa added, "She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she's had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life," before quipping, "If Ben has Lupe on his side then maybe he's got a chance."

Meanwhile, after their Las Vegas nuptials, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jet-setted to Paris and had a ball of a time with their children in tow. While the 49-year-old actor is currently in LA and shot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Jason Momoa, J. Lo is said to be continuing her European vacation with a family trip to Capri, Italy.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aka Bennifer's wedding rushed due to JLo's worry of the actor getting 'cold feet'?