Jennifer Lopez's Atlas Tops June 2024 Charts; What Is Singer's Response? READ

JLo is back at the top– not for her music but for her latest Netflix movie this time. The sci-fi flick, Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez as a counterterrorism analyst along with an ensemble cast that has topped the streamer’s June charts for two consecutive weeks now.

The Queen of Dance acknowledged the outpouring of support from her fans and expressed her gratitude for this career milestone. Lopez shared a heartfelt note thanking them in her newsletter, OnTheJLo this week. Although the joyous moment was riddled with a mention of “negativity” that left fans confused.

Jennifer Lopez’s response to Atlas’ success

Jennifer Lopez, 54, was utterly pleased with the success of her new Netflix film as she made headlines for maintaining her position at #1 worldwide for two consecutive weeks. Despite getting critically panned, Atlas has managed to defy the standards.

The On the Floor singer wrote on Wednesday, June 5, “I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!” While she couldn’t thank her fans enough, Lopez made sure to acknowledge the ongoing negativity globally but noted that love outshines all.

“It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there... Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much,” Lopez’s heartfelt note to her fans added.

The “negativity” reference may have caused speculation about the context of it, but it is pretty much self-explaining given the dire political situation of the world. This also comes amid rumors about divorce from actor and husband, Ben Affleck.

All about Netflix’s new chart-topping movie

Netflix’s new sci-fi film, Atlas stars JLo as the titular character who is an extraordinary data analyst but with a distrust for Artificial Intelligence. Hence, at no cost will she rely on them; even when the future of the world is at stake? Probably not. The trailer drop in April revealed that Atlas Shepherd is bound to embark on a mission to salvage planet Earth from an AI terrorist she created, Harlan Shepherd played by Simu Liu, who wreaks havoc. Hence, Atlas must capture him before he replaces human beings with robots.

The highly futuristic endeavor also stars Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Lesley Fera, and others. The movie released on the streaming platform on 24 May 2024. Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton.

In the first week, Atlas became the most-watched title on Netflix and has continued its dominance until June as well. The film’s performance also makes it one of the most successful Netflix films of the year yet, despite the poor critical recognition.

JLo’s success comes amid her tour cancelation in late May. The singer was set to go on the This Is Me…Live Summer Tour but cut it off because she felt “heartsick,” per a Variety report. She wants to spend more time with her children, close friends, and family, divorce rumors aside. The tour organizer Live Nation confirmed the cancelation in an official announcement later on.

Atlas is available to stream on Netflix.

