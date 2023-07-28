Jennifer Lopez's 'birthday mood' dancing on a table in backless mesh dress is all you'd wish for at 54

Jennifer Lopez, who recently turned 54 celebrated her birthday in the presence of close friends and family. And, it’s no secret, JLo is enjoying a ‘birthday mood…all month’. The singer took to her social media account to give her fans and followers a sneak peek into her fun-filled celebrations. From dancing on a table to enjoying her time around close ones, here’s how the celebrations went.

Jennifer Lopez shares insights from her 54th birthday celebration

In honor of her birthday on Tuesday, July 25, Jennifer Lopez posted multiple photos to her Instagram feed. In one of the images, she can be seen dancing on top of a table while wearing a slinky white sequin maxi mesh dress and waving her hands in the air. The second image is a close-up of Jennifer Lopez.

"Birthday mood... all month! Every time Lola comes over to play, it's a good day. Coming soon: the birthday edition of #OnTheJLo," Jennifer Lopez captioned the post.

The singer was surrounded by friends and guests seated at various tables, and one of them even joined her on the dance table as he stood up and lifted his arms.

Jennifer Lopez's glamorous birthday ensembles

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez turned 54 years old, and in typical Leo fashion, she celebrated her special day by donning multiple outfits that shouted, ‘I'm a star’.

The Dance Again singer posed outside holding a cocktail glass and flaunting her glitzy birthday ensemble in full length. She donned a stack of bracelets with embellishments and emerald drop earrings, accentuating the stunning look with her signature glitter.

Jennifer Lopez, who is known for having impeccable taste, was subsequently photographed modeling in a sheer black printed kaftan while sporting a trilby hat and large gold hoops as jewelry. Later, the singer unfastened her kaftan and revealed a bikini that matched her black mesh dress and showed off her toned figure in the sun.

Prior to her birthday, Jennifer Lopez shared an Instagram post in which she was seen wearing white lingerie by Intimissimi. She captioned the post, "Getting ready to celebrate."

Jennifer Lopez has had a month full of celebrations. On July 16, she and actor Ben Affleck celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, she donned yet another stunning Valentino ensemble: a bridal white minidress.

