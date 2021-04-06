Jennifer Lopez's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony have THIS to say about her after all these years

Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck have nothing but admiration towards the singer as they call her the 'hardest worker'.

Jennifer Lopez may just have to give everyone some lessons on how to maintain healthy relations with one's exes. The singer is known to have been involved in some serious relationships over the years and while she may have parted ways with her former partners, they still have immense respect and adoration for her. As Lopez graces the cover of InStyle magazine for the May issue, the cover story celebrates her and has some amazing personal accounts written about her by those who have been close to her.

Also speaking for this interview were two of JLo's most famous exes, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony. Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and also shares twins Max and Emme with him. As for Affleck, the Justice League actor and Lopez co-starred in the 2003 film Gigli and were also in a relationship in the early 2000s.

Speaking to the magazine about their ex, both Affleck and Anthony were all praises and mainly spoke about her brilliant work ethic and called her the "hardest working person." Affleck also seemed to be stunned by how well JLo has maintained herself and had one question to ask her as he said, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s…at best?"

Marc Anthony called JLo an "original" as he said, "She's [Lopez] the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!"

The issue also covers other accounts from JLo's friends and collaborators including the likes of Michelle Obama, Charlize Theron, Leah Remini among others who have nothing but praises to offer for this pop star.

