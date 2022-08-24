Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding dress UNVEILED for the first time; Take a look

It's the full view! After revealing the first-glance teaser to her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding gown is making a full show. Jlo married hubby Ben Affleck for a second time in Georgia over the weekend as the couple invited some of their most special people to the event to celebrate their rekindled love in lavish airs.

The new still of her wedding gown was unveiled on Vogue Magazine's Instagram account after Lopez talked about her dreamy wedding in her newsletter. The Marry Me actress went to her go-to designer Ralph Lauren for her official wedding ceremony while in her previous Las Vegas wedding to Affleck, Jlo donned a gown from one of her previous films. Alongside the Ralph Lauren wedding gown, Lopez also wore two other dresses from the designer throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, the groom opted for classic Ralph Lauren Couture to match his bride. He wore a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers and a sophisticated black bow tie. What's even more adorable than the couple pairing designers is that all five of the couple's respective children from previous marriages were also in Ralph Lauren Couture. As per reports, Jlo was thrilled that all the kids were joining in the pair's merriment and wanted to take part in it voluntarily.

The couple wed for a second time after they first broke off their engagement in 2004. Bennifer at the time had been bombarded with intense media attention and public criticism of their coveted relationship which eventually broke their spirit and led to their break up. However, the couple last year rekindled their relationship and started dating once again after two decades.

