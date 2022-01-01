Jennifer Lopez's greatest 2021 moments includes rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: WATCH

Jennifer Lopez relived her best 2021 moments in an Instagram highlight film that included multiple love-up images with rekindled flame Ben Affleck. JLo took to Instagram on Friday, December 31, to share a brief but action-packed video with her 189 million followers.

Check out the video here:

"#2021Recap loading... #HappyNewYear," she captioned the video, which contains a burst of photos flashed at rapid speed. However, what caught our eyes were four photos with her dashing actor boyfriend, 49, with whom she rekindled her romance in May 2021 after a 17-year break. As per Daily Mail, the two lovebirds are seen in one photo donning evening clothing while attending an event. Lopez has a huge smile on her face as she leans back and closes her eyes with her lover right next to her.

The Bronx native also shared two more intriguing black and white photos of herself and Ben. One appeared to be of the actor escorting her to the Met Gala, where she was dressed in a Western-inspired ensemble and sported a wide-brimmed hat. In another shot, the mother of two lays back, her eyes closed, as Ben kisses her on the cheek. Ben pulls his lady love into a close and passionate embrace from behind in yet another image of the duo.

However, the actress has had a very busy year. She debuted her new skincare line, JLo Beauty, in January and performed at the 2021 American Music Awards as well as President Joe Biden's inauguration. Her romantic life has likewise been full of ups and downs. According to Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning singer called it quits with baseball great Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April, following two years of engagement and four years together. In May, she rekindled her romance with Affleck, and the two have been inseparable since.

