Jennifer Lopez’s influence helped exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get to a ‘better place’: Report

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's co-parenting has been made significantly smoother, thanks to the positive influence of Jennifer Lopez. Recent reports by PageSix suggest that the Grammy-winning singer has played a pivotal role in fostering an amicable co-parenting relationship between her husband, Affleck, and his ex-wife, Garner.

The transformation to a "better place"

Sources close to the situation have revealed that Jennifer Lopez's involvement has been instrumental in helping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reach a “better place”. Describing the current situation, one source remarked, "Ben is healthy," and emphasized that the tumultuous emotions and drama of their past and divorce have faded away. The trio, including Lopez, has successfully made their unique family arrangement work.

Moreover, it appears that Jennifer Lopez has cultivated a friendly relationship with Jennifer Garner herself. Notably, all of their children, from both past and present relationships, share strong bonds and affection for one another. This has resulted in a genuinely content co-parenting scenario that benefits all parties involved.

Ongoing harmony and inspiring conversations

According to sources, the current co-parenting arrangement between Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner is very positive. They have been having productive discussions about co-parenting strategies and approaches, with a focus on Jennifer's relationship with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

It is clear that these conversations have been fruitful, as they have led to successful co-parenting and the blending of their families. Those who have been informed about the situation find it inspiring. Despite the challenges of their previous relationships and marriages, this trio should be commended for their determination to create a healthy environment for their children.

