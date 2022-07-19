Jennifer Lopez's mom Lupe Rodríguez says Ben Affleck is her daughter's 'true love'

It's all love in the Affleck-Lopez household. Following Bennifer's surprise Vegas wedding this weekend, fans were ecstatic to see the two finally be a married couple after they first split in 2004. Two decades later, the fairytale has come full circle with the couple holding a secret wedding at the iconic A Little White Chappel. But it's not just Ben and Jennifer who are sure about each other.

On Monday's episode of The View, host Sunny Hostin opened up about her thoughts on their surprise nuptials and revealed what Lopez's mother Lupe Rodríguez told her about the couple. Before Hostin could add on her bid, Whoopi Goldberg congratulated the couple on their weekend wedding. When it came to Hostin, she remarked that she wasn't shocked after listening to the news at all "because Ben is her true love," something she shares that Rodríguez has told her many times.

The host added, "I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love." She continued, "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love, and we all have them, and I know this is going to last forever and that they're going to live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him," per ET.

As for Bennifer and their future plans, reports suggest that the couple are planning to hold a bigger party for their friends and family after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with all their respective children present to congratulate the couple.

