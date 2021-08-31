Jennifer Lopez's mom makes a special cameo in Ben Affleck's star studded commercial

In a commercial directed by Ben Affleck for a gambling app, which also stars him, the actor managed to helm a special cameo with a connection to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The singer's mom, Lupe Rodriguez made a cameo in Affleck's new commercial as she was seen playing the slots on the casino floor in a funny ad featuring other big stars.

The cameo came as no surprise given that Affleck and JLo's mom was spotted in Vegas while shooting for the commercial. The star-studded commercial also stars other famous personalities such as Nine Perfect Strangers' Melvin Gregg, and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. The hilarious ad also features Ben himself and also is laden with some funny jabs made at the actor's hometown, Boston.

With Ben and Jennifer spending time together as a blended family too in their recent outings, Lupe's cameo in Affleck's commercial is further proof that the duo are extremely close to each other's family members already.

Ben has already been spotted on several outings with JLo's twins Max and Emme. Reports have also suggested that the couple soon plan to move in together and hence they have been bonding together as a family over dinners and other outings.

According to E! News, a source informed them about the couple letting their families bond together saying, "Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life. They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond."

