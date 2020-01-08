Jennifer Lopez's production company sued for USD 40 million by ex stripper who inspired her Hustlers character

Samantha Barbash, the ex-stripper who inspired Jennifer Lopez's character Ramona in Hustlers, has sued JLo's production company for $40 million, claiming that they tried to exploit her likeness and character in the Lorene Scafaria directorial.

Jennifer Lopez was the talk of the town this week for her Golden Globes 2020 appearance with fiance Alex Rodriguez. The 50-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers. However, the actress lost the award to Laura Dern, who won for Marriage Story instead. Now, there is some troubling news for Jennifer as the ex-stripper who inspired JLo's character in Hustlers has sued the actress' production house for $40 million.

According to People magazine, Samantha Barbash has filed a lawsuit against Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC. Samantha claims that the Lorene Scafaria directorial tried to exploit her likeness and character. According to Barbash, producers of Hustlers tried to obtain consent and waiver from her for the production of the movie and their ultimate portrayal of her. As per the lawsuit, Samantha alleged that Hustlers defames her by showing JLo's character using and manufacturing illegal substances in the house where she lived with her child. Barbash has sought $20 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Samantha shared that she wasn't mighty impressed by Hustlers and that Ramona's character was nothing like who she is in reality. However, Barbash was all praises for Cardi B and felt that the rapper would have been a better fit to play her in Hustlers. However, Samantha was quick to note, "There is no hatred. I am still a J. Lo fan. I’m a Bronx native, how could I not be?"

For the unversed, Hustlers is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article titled The Hustlers at Score which is about a couple of strippers who hustled their wealthy clients of their money, by drugging them.

