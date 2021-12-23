Jennifer Lopez's romance with Ben Affleck gets mushier, singer holds 'B' coffee mug in new post

Jennifer Lopez is proving that Ben Affleck doesn't have to be in the frame to be present. The singer recently posted a couple images of herself posing in her new winter-white puffy jacket. J. Lo is all smiles in the adorable photos. However, everyone's attention was drawn to the cup she was holding in the photo, which was inscribed with a "B."

Check out her post here:

The Marry Me actress wrote in her caption: 'Cozy morning in my Super Puff. Thank you @Aritzia…I love it! #TheSuperPuff,' wrote the Hustlers star. Meanwhile, Instagram followers wrote, "This beautiful babe, and I love the mug, B," and another, who added, "B AS IN BEN," along with a crying-face emoji. A third chimed in, "YES!! #LoveBennifer." The Marry Me star's subtle reference comes just over two weeks after the two were caught hugging courtside during their most recent date night at a basketball game. Just a week before that excursion, the pair celebrated their first major holiday together since rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

As per Daily Mail, The post also follows after reports that Lopez is unconcerned with Affleck's remarks about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Despite recent accusations that she was upset with him for stating he would 'still be drinking' if he was still married to the Alias actor, the pop diva said she 'couldn't have more respect' for Ben. She said as per : "This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person."

The Good Will Hunting actor made a storm when he said he felt 'trapped' in his prior marriage to his 'Alias' co-star - with whom he has daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine - and that their unhappy relationship was one of the reasons he resorted to alcohol.

