Jennifer Lopez's Summer Vacay Plans Are All About Spending Time With Her Kids And Family Amid Marriage Tension With Ben Affleck

In her decades-long career, Jennifer Lopez seems to have seen it all. The singer, in recent months, had been garnering a lot of backlash, especially for her film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. Many people online are unhinged while sharing their reviews of the film.

In other news, there is tension in her and Ben Affleck’s marriage. But now, seems like she needs some time off from all of it as she has planned a summer getaway. Check out what a source had to say about it.

Jennifer Lopez plans a vacation

According to People, a source revealed to the outlet that the Love Don't Cost A Thing vocalist is planning a vacation this summer 'to be with her children, family, and close friends'.

As per the outlet, Lopez has previously said that in general, she isn’t 'a big vacation person'. But having said that, she expressed her love for Italy. “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she told Travel + Leisure.

She and Affleck had previously taken vacations together. In 2022, they went on a honeymoon in Milan and Lake Como and later went to the island of Capri during a birthday trip, according to the publication.

Her recent decision to go on a vacation comes after it was announced by Live Nation on May 31, that she has canceled her tour, and as per the reports, her ongoing tension in her marriage with her husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez cannot “do more” to save her marriage

As per the Daily Mail, a source revealed that the songstress cannot “do more” to save her marriage. The source added, “It's not getting any better, it's worse." The All I Have singer and the Argo actor have not said anything about their alleged split or the current marriage status.

Amid all of the rumors swirling about the couple, on Father's Day (June 16), Lopez took to her Instagram stories to wish Affleck on the occasion. On a black and white picture of the actor, she wrote, “Our hero. Happy Father's Day.”

As per people, last month the singer reunited with him as she attended his 12-year-old son, Samuel’s basketball game. According to the outlet, in May, the singer also attended the graduation ceremony of Affleck’s daughter, Violet. Lopez was present with her twins Max and Emme.

