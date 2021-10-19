Jennifer Love Hewitt ANNOUNCES taking a social media break, ADMITS feeling 'not enough'

Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking time to reset. The 9-1-1 actress, 42, recently welcomed her third child, son Aidan James, with husband Brian Hallisay (they also have daughter Autumn James, 712, and son Atticus James, 6), and on Sunday, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she's taking a break from social media to re-calibrate herself after the birth of her third child.

Check out her post here:

"Today is my first day back in the sauna after being pregnant and having my baby. Two days ago was my first long bath since labor. Some things you can't do till the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for," wrote Hewitt. "But self care, moments to breathe and feel yourself again. Even in small ways. So important." She further penned, "I am also starting at least a week maybe two away from social media tomm. I need to reset," she continued. "I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it."

The mother of three said that social media "makes me feel bad sometimes," causing her to feel "like I'm not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it." She also added that because she is "giving up social media," Atticus and Autumn told her they want to "give up YouTube shows!" She joked, "So one small miracle already lol."

Meanwhile, The Ghost Whisperer alum recently as per PEOPLE said that she loves "the experience" of being pregnant, though her third baby will likely be her last: "I'm pretty sure. I don't think I could do another one. I think five is a great number."

