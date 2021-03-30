Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about media’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour after watching Britney Spears documentary

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently got candid about media’s brash treatment of women and compared their “incredibly inappropriate” behaviour to what Britney Spears suffered in 2000s.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt recently opened up about facing body image issues and reflected on her growth as an actress in Hollywood. The 42-year-old I Know What You Did Last Summer actress revealed that she watched the new Britney Spears documentary from the New York Times, Framing Britney Spears, in an interview with Vulture. “I just watched the Britney Spears documentary [Framing Britney Spears] and there’s that whole section in there, talking about her breasts. At the time that I was going through it, and interviewers were asking what now would be incredibly inappropriate, gross things, it didn’t feel that way,” she revealed.

“I mean, I was in barely any clothing the whole movie. For some reason, in my brain, I was able to just go, ‘Okay, well, I guess they wouldn’t be asking if it was inappropriate,’” she said of her I Know What You Did Last Summer role, in which she was around 18 years old. She said the movie was “the first time that [she] had worn a low top” for a role.

“But now, as a 42-year-old woman with a daughter, I definitely look back on it and go, ‘Ew.’ At a press junket for I Know or I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said ‘Silicone Free’ on it because I was so annoyed, and I knew something about boobs was gonna be the first question out of [the reporters'] mouths. I was really tired of that conversation,” she explained.

