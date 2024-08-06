Jennifer Tilly Says Being On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Feels Like 'Experiencing Zero Gravity’

Popular actress Jennifer Tilly took a walk down memory lane and gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The star told Vulture that she has been a superfan of the hit show for a long time and was excited to join the cast for its 14th season. However, after filming for a while, she realized it wasn't as rosy as it seemed.

"My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives* is experiencing zero gravity. I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than I was when I met Elizabeth Taylor.”

She also admitted that RHOBH has proven to be just the challenge she was looking for in terms of acting. Although she initially thought she would never be on the Bravo series, she took it as a task to nail her role.

She further talked about the nitty gritties of what goes behind making a show so dramatic, she said that editors can make one do anything. “They can make you the girl next door. They can make you the villain. They can make you the cranky one", she added.

Tilly did confess that she enjoyed the drama more than she expected. She said that she liked all the housewives on the show. “I appreciate what they do,” Tilly added.

Advertisement

Tilly further added that this was by far one of the most craziest shows she ever did in her career.

Tilly noted that in real life, if one is at a restaurant and people at the table are screaming at each other, it can be mortifying, thinking, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m with these uncouth people.’ However, when she is sitting at a table with the Housewives, she feels like she has a front-row seat at the Super Bowl.

Tilly, who has most recently starred in the horror Chucky series on Syfy and USA Network and earned a lot of fame for her role, termed her role as a Friend in the hit series as something scarier than Chucky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Bride Of Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Officially Joins The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills As Friend; Deets