Jennifer Aniston wears an outfit with a MAJOR connection to Friends in a new selfie

Jennifer Aniston's style still has a Friends connection and fans of the sitcom will certainly be happy to see the same in one of her latest snaps. The actress took to her Instagram story to re-share a selfie posted by her hairstylist Chris McMillan and while it showcased her fresh haircut, it was her dress that has caught all the attention.

In the photo shared by McMillan, Aniston can be seen sporting a dress that looks similar to the one worn by Courteney Cox on Friends. While ardent fans of the sitcom may have already noticed it, Aniston herself admitted it was the same dress after she shared a photo of Cox's character Monica Geller wearing it and wrote, "Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!" In her next story, she shared her snap with Chris where she was seen wearing the dress.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's story here:

The post shared by Chris McMillan received a comment from Courteney who shared a string of red hearts on it. Fans were amazed to see Aniston sporting the same dress from the sitcom after so many years. Friends which first began airing in 1994 went on to air for 10 seasons and wrapped up in 2004.

Over the years, Aniston and Cox have remained extremely close and fans particularly love how the Friends stars are not too different from their Friends characters and still share the same bond. While Jennifer was seen wearing a dress sported by Monica's character on the show, her own character Rachel Green's outfits have also been a rage among fans.

