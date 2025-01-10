Jenny Han Reveals She Wrote Handwritten Note to Taylor Swift to Feature Her Music in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jenny Han always wanted Taylor Swift’s song to be a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty, an Amazon Prime series based on her popular books, which is soon set to drop its third installment.

The author of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the aforementioned book series, who executive produced two of the three To All the Boys movies and is the co-showrunner of the Prime Video series, joined Jenna Bush Hager’s Open Book podcast on January 9, where she revealed the true story behind the music in one of the most iconic scenes of the latter series.

In the season 1 finale of the show, which premiered in 2022, Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, steps up to dance with Belly, played by Lola Tung, at her debutante ball in a long-awaited romantic moment for the pair. As she turns to see him join her on the dance floor, The Way I Loved You, by Swift, plays.

Han, 44, said she “knew what song I wanted” for that scene from the get-go when she was “pitching out the season” and was ready to do “whatever” it took to get it.

Han noted she was inspired by Amazon Music’s representative to write a letter to Swift, 35, seeking her permission to use her music for the screen.

So, she “wrote a handwritten note” to the singer and explained “how much it would mean—not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I’m like, they’re gonna go crazy for this.”

Swift ultimately gave permission, and Taylor’s Version of the Fearless song was used.

Thereafter, the pop star’s song became a staple on the show, with over a dozen of her tracks featured throughout the first two seasons. Notable songs include Delicate, Back to December, and This Love.

“She really—I felt like she is someone who bets on women. And I felt like she bet on me,” Han said of Swift. “And I can’t say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty can be streamed on Prime Video, and Season 3 of the show is due for a summer 2025 release.

Besides the two aforementioned actors, Gavin Casalengo, Rain Spencer, and Sean Kaufman also play major roles in the production.

