From Jenny Humphrey to Joffrey Baratheon, here are 5 most unlikeable TV characters of all time

With peak television and the increase of audiences' fixation with anti-heroes, it seems inevitable that you'll love to despise at least one fictitious character on your favourite programme. However, characters may be off-putting in ways that the creators did not intend. Even the most popular TV series have characters we don't like, whether they're trying to be unpleasant and wind up being a touch too successful, or they just don't connect with fans in the manner the producers intended. In any case, these truly annoying characters may soon get under our skin, leading us to grit our teeth through all of their scenes—if we aren't already fast-forwarding through them. In the worst-case scenario, we may cancel their shows outright. Below are the most disliked TV characters of all time.

1. Jenny Humphrey from "Gossip Girl"

Several stories and characters on "Gossip Girl" were probably problematic, but Jenny Humphrey was a really vile character. She began as Dan's younger, innocent sister, but it didn't take long for her to transform into a rebellious, wild child. She worked much too hard to climb the social ladder and achieve favour in whatever way she could. She also expressed a desire to be as old as Dan and his pals. Oh, and she messed up Nate and Serena's and Chuck and Blair's relationships. Needless to say, fans were pleased when Jenny graduated from high school and left town.

2. Joffrey Baratheon from "Game of Thrones"

"Game of Thrones" is notorious for ethically ambiguous characters, but Joffrey Baratheon (er, Lannister) was a rare little s—- whom every warm-blooded fan wanted to constantly thrash. Yes, Joffrey's messed-up parents contribute to his vicious character, but it doesn't make him any more appealing. A large part of the credit must go to Jack Gleeson, the brilliant actor who portrayed the punchable Joffrey so effectively that many fans have difficulty distinguishing between the actual person and the role.

3. Piper Chapman from "Orange is the New Black"

Piper was an arrogant and pampered lady who was terrified of everyone and everything when she first got in jail. However, instead of becoming a more empathetic person or someone with real feelings as her character matured, she became more entitled and petulant.

4. Oliver Trask from "The OC"

Oliver was a young talented villain in the sense that he was the worst guy alive. Oliver was a liar and a manipulator who used his abilities to influence those around him. He was also obsessed with Marissa Cooper and plotted to ruin her relationship with Ryan. However, his fascination gradually turned into him stalking Marissa.

5. Janice from "The Sopranos"

Janice Soprano was one of the most obnoxious characters in television history. In many respects, she resembled her brother Tony. However, the fact that she lacked his influence made her pranks seem even dirtier outside of the mafia framework. She was a liar, a robber, and a con artist.

