Jenny McCarthy & Donnie Wahlberg celebrate 7th wedding anniversary; Renew their wedding vows

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, so the pair decided to rekindle their vows! Donnie Wahlberg, 52, penned a heartfelt letter to his wife Jenny McCarthy, 48, on their seventh anniversary after surprising her with a renewal of their vows in their garden, and shared a picture of the romantic occasion on Instagram.

“HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed,” Donnie wrote on Instagram along with a few photos from their super low-key vow renewal. Referring to numerology, which states that the number seven stands for "completion" and "perfection," Wahlberg continued by writing, "So grateful to be able to 'renew' god's amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. HappyAnniversaryJenny!" Adding a comment to his post, McCarthy wrote, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister."

Check out his adorable post here:

On the other hand, McCarthy posted a video of the pair over the years, from their childhood to when they met and when they went down the aisle and concluded, "You are the one," on her own Instagram. "Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love," she captioned the sweet video. "I adore and love you. Infinity."

Meanwhile, McCarthy and Wahlberg married in 2014. McCarthy has a 19-year-old son, Evan Joseph, with ex-husband John Asher, while Wahlberg has two kids, Xavier Alexander, 28, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex-wife Kimberley Fey.

