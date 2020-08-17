Jensen Ackles to join the star cast of 'The Boys' season 3

Actor Jensen Ackles is all set to suit up in the third season of the satire superhero series, The Boys.

The casting news was made on Ackles' social media account. Ackles will portray the role of original superhero, Soldier Boy.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream -- to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on roping in Ackles.

Ackles and Kripke have worked together earlier on "Supernatural".

"As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural' to ‘The Boys'," Kripke added.

"The Boys" is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The second season of "The Boys" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes on September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in the finale on October 9. The pick-up of season three of the show was announced during their SDCC panel on July 23.

Credits :IANS

