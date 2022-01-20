Jensen Ackles recalls being bullied by Jessica Alba on Dark Angel sets; Details their ‘horrible bickering’

Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles recently made an appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast via US Weekly and opened up about how “horrible” it was to work with Jessica Alba on the show Dark Angel which ran from 2000 to 20002. The 43-year-old actor who joined the sci-fi series in its second season recalled what caused friction between Alba and him. He said: “I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead,” describing their conflicts as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do.”

He added, “It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.'” Ackles eventually decided to “fight fire with fire” and the pair found “mutual respect” for each other. But, Ackles says “we bickered. We bickered like brother and sister.”

Despite the fighting, Ackles admitted that he only has respect for Alba now, he said: “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said. She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship and that was … causing some undue stress, I believe.”

The Supernatural alum also recalled that his grandfather had passed away while filming the show and how Jessica comforted him. He said: “My grandfather died while I was shooting it and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for half an hour. So it was that kind of a relationship. If she walked in, we’d be all hugs, but she didn’t make it easy on me.”

