Jeong Hyeok in Crash Landing on You, Joo Won in Secret Garden; Which Hyun Bin avatar would be boyfriend goals?

Two celebrated K-dramas starring Hyun Bin are Crash Landing on You and Secret Garden. Vote and comment below as to which Hyun Bin character do you think is boyfriend goals out of the two series.

Hyun Bin is amongst the most popular K-drama stars of his generation, who has given viewers some truly unforgettable characters to adore. Whether it be his earlier work in shows like My Name is Kim Sam-soon or even Secret Garden right up to his most recent work in Crash Landing on You, Bin adds a new flavour to each role he takes up and does complete justice to the personality traits of said character. Some of these characters also seem like boyfriend material to us!

Let's take Kim Joo-won from Secret Garden; a performance which had Bin winning the prestigious Daesang at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards, for example. As the narcissistic president of a high-end departmental store, Joo-won may seem extremely like 'in his own la la land' type of a character, who is extremely selfish, especially in his treatment towards Gil Ra-im (Ha Ji-won). However, as the episodes progress, we see some honest characteristics in Joo-won coming through that you can't help but fall for. Just like Ra-im does eventually, even the viewers begin to understand why he is the way he is. Towards Ra-im and eventually even his cousin Oska (Yoon Sang-hyun), you see the love and protectiveness coming out in full-flow.

On the other hand, we have Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing on You, who is sort of an uptight North Korean captain who slowly falls for the South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-ji). While the initial few episodes see a more reserved, stoic approach, eventually we see a change in Jeong-hyeok's personality and how he becomes more open with Se-ri's presence around him. Just like Joo-won, Jeong-hyeok is extremely protective of Se-ri and is willing to sacrifice his own life, if it means the latter could stay alive and happy.

This begs the question; Which Hyun Bin avatar would be boyfriend goals? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Credits :Pinkvilla

