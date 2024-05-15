Jeopardy Announces Pop Culture Edition Of Trivia Spinoff; Deets Inside

Jeopardy! is one of the most iconic game shows in the history of television. The show has a very loyal fanbase and the popularity of the show will surely not go down anytime soon.

As per recent reports, the beloved game show will have its own spinoff on a digital platform with a lot more spiciness. It will help garner a bigger fanbase. Check out the details of the upcoming spinoff.

Jeopardy! announces its spinoff

As per The Hollywood Reporter, we will get to see the new version of the Jeopardy spinoff on Amazon Prime Video. This spinoff will be called Pop Culture Jeopardy!

It will be the first edition of the franchise to appear on a streaming service. The newest version of the show will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, who has produced every version of Jeopardy!

This spinoff will be slightly different from the original version. The show will keep its unique answer and question format but in the newest iteration, a three-people team will compete against one another.

The show will cover all the pop culture subjects including movies, music, sports, and other things that come under the umbrella. Michael Davis will once again wear the cap of an executive producer. He has served the same for ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters.

More on the upcoming Jeopardy! spinoff

As far as the hosts and the show’s premiere date go, it is yet to be revealed. According to the outlet, Sony Picture’s President of Game Shows, Suzzane Prete said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series.”

She added, “With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! Combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind. It’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

As per the outlet, the head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios, Lauren Anderson said the global Prime Video subscribers will experience this innovative spinoff that has a team-based approach and focuses on pop culture. She also said that it will test their knowledge on subjects that will define and transcend generations.

After the 1% Club, this is Prime Video’s second venture into the game shows. The 1% Club will run jointly on Fox and Prime Video beginning on June 3.

