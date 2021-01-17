Jeopardy fans petitioning to have the show dedicate it’s iconic stage to late host Alex Trebek

Jeopardy fans have been trying to pay tribute to the iconic late game show host Alex Trebek who passed away in November 2020, scroll down to see their new petition now.

Jeopardy! fans recently expressed their wish to tribute for the late game show host. The fans have been petitioning to get the show's iconic stage dedicated to the longtime host, who hosted the widely popular game show for more than 30 years, Alex Trebek passed away died in November at the age of 80 after losing a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to reports via People magazine, the petition by fans was reportedly addressed from fan Sammy Maggio to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television Studios, had garnered more than 850 signatures as of Friday afternoon. There is also a petition on Change.org, which reads: "He inspired millions of his fans ever since he started hosting the syndicated version of 'Jeopardy!' in 1984."

"To have Alex remembered forever I hereby write this petition to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television Studios to dedicate Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California in loving memory of Alex Trebek, for example, The Alex Trebek Memorial Stage at Sony Pictures Studios," it says.

"He was seen by millions of fans over 37 years and his legacy will live on forever. Godspeed, Alex Trebek. We love you, then, now and forever. Having Stage 10 dedicated to him would be the ultimate posthumous honour," the petition concludes on the website.

ALSO READ: Alex Trebek: The late Jeopardy host donated 62 acres of open land space to fight climate change before he died

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×