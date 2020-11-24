Jeopardy: Former primetime winner Ken Jennings to host the game show temporarily post Alex Trebek’s demise

Former contestant and winner Ken Jennings be the interim host of Jeopardy after the death of Alex Trebek on November 8.

One of the greatest Jeopardy! players ever will take over as the game show's host, at least for a short time, after the sad demise of former host Alex Trebek. Ken Jennings will be the interim host of the syndicated series when it resumes production November 30. He'll be the first in a series of guest hosts since the death of Alex Trebek on November 8. The show is holding off on naming a full-time host for the time being; other guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," said executive producer Mike Richards via THR. "We will honour Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

Jennings won the primetime Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament earlier this year, defeating James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the best-of-seven format. He also holds the show's record for consecutive games won, at 74, and most winnings in regular play (USD 2,520,700). Jennings' first episodes as host will air the week of January 11. Trebek's last episodes of the show taped on Oct. 29 and will air the week of January 4. Producer Sony Pictures TV opted to hold the host's final shows until after the new year so that holiday pre-emptions on local stations wouldn't deprive viewers of the chance to see his last episodes.

During the weeks of December 21 and 28, Jeopardy! will instead air 10 of Trebek's best episodes from his 36 years as host. Jennings, meanwhile, will also be part of ABC's primetime game show The Chase, which premieres January 7. Along with Holzhauer and Rutter, he'll square off against teams of trivia experts in the new series.

ALSO READ: Alex Trebek: The late Jeopardy host donated 62 acres of open land space to fight climate change before he died

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×