Jeopardy host Mike Richards APOLOGIZES after his past sexist comments resurface

Mike Richards, the newly announced Jeopardy host, released another apology addressing his previous conduct on Wednesday after it was discovered that he made improper remarks against women, Jews, persons with mental disabilities, and others on The Randumb Show, a podcast he produced from 2013 to 2014. Richards said in a statement that the podcast was “intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new host stated, "Even with the passage of time, it's more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them."

However, in an explosive article published on Wednesday by The Ringer, it was revealed that Richards — a Jeopardy executive producer who was recently named the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek — made crude comments about women while hosting a podcast aimed at providing a behind-the-scenes look at The Price Is Right. According to The Ringer, Richards once said that one-piece bathing costumes made women appear "very frumpy and overweight." He also questioned his female cohost whether she had ever "taken a nude picture" of herself. When she remarked that she had taken "cute pictures of herself," Richards replied, "What does that mean? Like booby pictures?"

Meanwhile, Richards' comments on the podcast were not addressed by Jeopardy or Sony Pictures Entertainment, who produces the program

