Jeopardy! Leaves Audience Confused With Misleading Zendaya Clue; Here's What Happened

Jeopardy! is an iconic game show that will always have a special place in the hearts of fans. It holds the title of being one of the longest-running shows on television, with a dedicated fan base that never misses an episode.

The game show recently garnered even more attention due to a confusing question posed during the game. It was related to none other than Zendaya. Read ahead to know more about the question.

What was the misleading question asked on the show?

During the Tuesday (June 25) episode, the viewers were left confused due to the question related to the Euphoria star.

The question was, “Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single-named star guested on Disney Channel’s ‘Good Luck Charlie.”

The Tennis clue was obviously directed towards Zendaya's film, Challengers but the confusion was related to her feature on Disney’s Good Luck Charlie. Many people recognize Zendaya from Shake It Up, in which she starred along with Bella Thorne. The Spiderman star appeared only in one episode of the Disney show mentioned in the question, per the Fox News.

The contestant on the show, Staci Garner, was correct as she named Zendaya as the answer to this question.

But this quickly became the topic of discussion between netizens. An X user wrote, “Zendaya was not on ‘Good Luck, Charlie’… right?” Another platform user stated that the question was falsely stated. A user wrote, “The one crossover episode?”

Jeopardy! announces its spinoff

Back in May, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the new version of the game show will be available on Amazon Prime Video. It will be named, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

This will be the first edition to be releasing on a streaming service. The show will be produced by none other than Sony Picture Television. The show will continue its iconic questions and answer format but a three-person team will compete against each other.

It will cover wide-ranging topics that come under pop culture like movies, sports, music, and much more. Michael Davis will executive produce the spin-off.

The premiere date of the show is yet to be revealed.

