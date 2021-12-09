Jeopardy: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to continue hosting duties till July 2022

The hosting of Jeopardy! has been updated. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting responsibilities through the conclusion of Season 38 of the famous syndicated game show. Michael Davies will also continue to serve as executive producer.

Bialik, who had previously been confirmed as the host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spin off shows, and former Jeopardy! winner Jennings have been stepping in as guest hosts of the syndicated show since Mike Richards abruptly left as host in August after just one day of tapings. However, as per Deadline, new episodes of Jeopardy! are scheduled to air until July 29, 2022. Richards, who had been chosen permanent host after the late Alex Trebek, took over as host of the syndicated Jeopardy! Following many controversies from his background surfaced, prompting Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures Television to initiate an investigation and becoming too serious for Richards to recover from without ruining the legendary Jeopardy! brand.

Meanwhile, Bialik is best recognised for her award-winning performance as Amy Farrah Fowler on the smash CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She holds a PhD in neuroscience. Bialik is currently starring in and executive producing Fox's Call Me Kat. She also hosts the mental health podcast "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," and she just wrote and directed her first feature film, As Sick As They Made Us, which stars Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, David Faber, and Aaron Rodgers were among those that auditioned for the full-time hosting role. Burton, a popular favorite to take over the "Jeopardy!" position, collaborated with eOne in November to produce and host a new "Trivial Pursuit" game show.

