Jeopardy: Mike Richards to become permanent host of the quiz show?

Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy, according to sources, is in advanced talks with Sony Pictures Television to take over as permanent host of the legendary quiz show, which was formerly hosted by Alex Trebek for 36 years. Following Trebek's death in November 2020 at the age of 80, Sony introduced a succession of guest presenters, some of whom hoped to earn the permanent spot.

Reportedly, Richards, who joined the program as executive producer just a year ago, pleased Sony Pictures executives with his mastery of the fast-paced game and laid-back on-air attitude. According to a Sony Pictures spokesperson, talks with many prospective candidates are still continuing. The spokesperson didn't say anything about Richards' situation. Although Richards is obviously the front-runner, a source close to the situation stressed that there is no guarantee that the parties would reach an agreement, and that other candidates are still in the running.

According to Variety, other guest hosts that have fronted the show since the final Trebek episodes aired in January include Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers and former contestant Buzzy Cohen.

As for Mike Richards, he formerly hosted the reality series "High School Reunion" on The WB network and "Beauty and the Geek" on The CW. In 2008, he became a co-executive producer on "The Price Is Right." The following year, he was promoted to executive producer and assisted in the sale of the CBS revival of "Let's Make a Deal," which he also executive produced. Richards had hosted almost 4,000 hours of game shows by the time he took over "Jeopardy."

