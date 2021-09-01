Jeopardy: Mike Richards FIRED as executive producer of the game show amid sexist remarks controversy

On Tuesday, as per Variety, Sony announced that Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!,” would resign immediately, capping off a spectacular fall for a game-show tycoon who had only three weeks earlier won one of the most coveted positions in television as the successor for veteran host Alex Trebek amid his sexist remarks controversy.

Mr. Richards will also step down as executive producer of "Wheel of Fortune." As per Variety, Michael Davies, a veteran game-show producer who created the first American version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will temporarily replace him on both shows. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”, revealed the news in a letter to employees. Prete also said that she will be taking on a more active day-to-day role on the show in the future. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at ‘Jeopardy!’ it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks,” Prete said in her note. “That clearly has not happened.”

However, Richards resigned as host when humiliating comments he made on an eight-year-old podcast series emerged. Sony expressed support for Richards' continued position as executive producer when he stepped down as presenter. “Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect,” Sony said at the time. However, morale was reported to be poor on both programs before the current hosting fiasco, and obviously the events of the last few weeks had made conditions unsustainable on both shows' sets.

Meanwhile, Richards took over as executive producer on both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” in 2020, after the departure of veteran executive producer Harry Friedman, who announced in August 2019 that he would resign when his contract ended.

