Jeopardy: RuPaul Charles VOLUNTEERS to host after Mike Richards exit from the show

RuPaul Charles claims he'd be the best "Jeopardy!" host after executive producer Mike Richards stepped down amid sexist remarks controversy. While stepping in for Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday night, the "RuPaul's Drag Race" host addressed the long-running game show's controversy. "And finally, ‘Jeopardy!’ is still seeking a new host after producer Mike Richards stepped away from the job last week," the Emmy-winner said.

"Sources say the show is looking for someone with poise, authority and natural intelligence. In gayer news, I'm right here, b---h!" RuPaul joked as the audience laughed and applauded. However, Richards was named Alex Trebek's successor on August 11, but he resigned only a few days later when inappropriate remarks he made about women on an old podcast emerged online. Richards, who is still an executive producer on Jeopardy, said last week in a letter to his employees that he will step down as host due to backlash.

Meanwhile, according to Entertainment Weekly, Mayim Bialik, who has hosted Jeopardy primetime programs and spin-offs, will serve as a temporary presenter until the show starts its next cycle of guest hosts and formally selects a permanent host.

On the other hand, interestingly, RuPaul had a cordial relationship with late Jeopardy legend Alex Trebek, who appeared on a season 10 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018. In addition to his responsibilities as the presenter of several versions of Drag Race's fan-favorite Snatch Game celebrity imitation game show challenge, RuPaul hosted the Gay for Play game show on Logo for two seasons. Not to add, Ru is an Emmy-winning presenter, having received eight of the prestigious TV honors – five as host and three as producer of Drag Race.

