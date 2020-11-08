Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek dies at 80 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer; Gameshow confirms tragic news

Jeopardy recently confirmed via Twitter that their host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek, who will most be remembered for hosting the popular game show series Jeopardy!, has died. He was 80. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the game show tweeted on Sunday. If you missed it, Trebek opened up about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the first time publicly in March 2019, and frequently followed up with video messages taped on the Jeopardy! set, keeping loyal viewers and fans abreast on the latest news regarding his health.

The host revealed he had stage 4 cancer, which indicated that the illness was no longer localized and had spread throughout the body. “I'm gonna fight this, and I'm gonna keep working,” Trebek said when he first disclosed the news of his diagnosis. “And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

In August 2019, he said he finished several rounds of chemotherapy treatments and was in near remission. The following month, Trebek announced o the show that he would have to receive additional chemo treatments, saying his previous update "was a bit premature and certainly over-optimistic." Trebek’s lasting legacy will undoubtedly be his work as the host of Jeopardy!, where he worked for more than 35 years. In 2018, his contract with the show was extended through 2022, there were reports that Trebek entertained the idea of retiring in 2020.

