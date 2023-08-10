Jeopardy: Will the game show return after Season 40? Here’s the update

Jeopardy! is set to return with Season 40 in spite of the writers strike. The showrunner, Michael Davies, stated on Monday on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that the strike will cause significant changes to Season 40. Not only will the season have recycled questions, but it will also feature recycled contestants.

Jeopardy! is set to return with Season 40 amid a writers strike

Due to the ongoing Hollywood writers strike, Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies confirmed on Monday that the long-running quiz program will return, using recycled content, and include prior contestants in its future season.

According to the TV line, Davies explained, "I believe that having new contestants make their first appearance on the Alex Trebek stage using non-original material or, as we'll discuss later, a combination of non-original material and material written prior to the strike would be unfair. So we concluded that we wanted to welcome back and provide a second shot to those who presumably thought their time to compete on the Alex Trebek stage was gone. So we're going to start the season with contestants from Season 37 who lost their first game, and the winners will then proceed to become Season 37 and Season 38 Champions Wild Card."

Davies also revealed that once the writers' strike ends they’ll head into Season 39 postseason, “which will culminate with the Tournament of Champions.” He added, “So, for the Season 37 and Season 38 contestants, the material that we're going to use at the start of the season is a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and the material that is being redeployed from multiple seasons of the show."

Meanwhile, The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 screenwriters, went on strike on May 2, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. PDT, amid an ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

For the first time, Jeoprady! has increased the prize amount

Meanwhile, for the first time in over two decades, Jeopardy! will be increasing the second and third place prize amounts by $1,000 each.

Davies revealed to TV Line, "As a result, the third-place prize will be increased to $2,000. The second-place award will be increased to $3,000. This is something we've been working on since I officially took over the program. It's certainly something that is widely discussed inside our social circles and among our contestants' communities.”

He further shared, “We understand that travel costs have risen post-COVID. We recognize how difficult it is to pay a trip to Jeopardy for many contenders in our community."

For the uninitiated, Merv Griffin invented the American game show Jeopardy! The show is a quiz competition in which the conventional question-and-answer format of most quiz shows is reversed.

