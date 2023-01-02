Jeremiah Green Dead at 45: 5 things to know about Modest Mouse's drummer's memorable journey
Popular drummer Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse fame passed away on New Year’s Eve. Have a look at his memorable journey.
Popular drummer Jeremiah Green passed away at the age of 45 after his battle with cancer. This news development has sent shock waves in the music industry. Several stars have paid condolences to the family members and kin of the deceased.
Have a look at his memorable journey in brief.
Jeremiah Green and his battle with cancer
In a Facebook post, Green's mother Carol Namatame said that her son died "peacefully in his sleep" after battling "stage 4 cancer."
“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son, and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook.
The post further read, “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah-based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep.”
“Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming, including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well-wishes and support,” wrote Green’s mother on Facebook.
Modest Mouse pays tribute to its core drummer Jeremiah Green
Those who knew Jeremiah Green well knew his love for his band Modest Mouse. Soon after knowing about the demise of Green, the band’s founding members lead singer/guitarist Isaac Brock, and bassist Eric Judy paid their heartfelt tribute to the musician.
Taking to Instagram, Modest Mouse shared a post with a picture of Green and wrote a long caption with it. It read, “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest
and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get.
Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”
Isaac Brock met Jeremiah Green days before the drummer died
Just four days before Green passed away, Isaac met his best friend at the hospital. Issac had assured his fans that Green’s health is making a positive difference. People reported what Brock said, “He's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference."
Brock wrote, "Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' ( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."
The Birth of Modest Mouse
Green cofounded the popular boy band Modest Mouse with lead guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington state, USA in the early 1990s. The first Modest Mouse album, ‘This is a Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About’ was released in the year 1996, and ended up becoming a cult classic over the years.
The band rose to fame in 2004 with their fourth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, and its singles "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty" are cherished to date.
Modest Mouse’s Upcoming Tour
As per the schedule, Modest Mouse will kick off their next tour in March at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023. However, after learning about Green’s demise, it is yet to be known whether it will impact the schedule of the band.
We pray that Jeremiah Green’s soul rests in peace.
Also Read: Foo Fighters confirm band will continue after Taylor Hawkins’ demise; 6 facts about the rock group's journey
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asi...Read more