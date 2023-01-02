Jeremiah Green Dead at 45: 5 things to know about Modest Mouse's drummer's memorable journey

Popular drummer Jeremiah Green passed away at the age of 45 after his battle with cancer. This news development has sent shock waves in the music industry. Several stars have paid condolences to the family members and kin of the deceased. Have a look at his memorable journey in brief.

Jeremiah Green and his battle with cancer In a Facebook post, Green's mother Carol Namatame said that her son died "peacefully in his sleep" after battling "stage 4 cancer." “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son, and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook. The post further read, “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah-based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep.” “Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming, including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well-wishes and support,” wrote Green’s mother on Facebook.

Modest Mouse pays tribute to its core drummer Jeremiah Green Those who knew Jeremiah Green well knew his love for his band Modest Mouse. Soon after knowing about the demise of Green, the band’s founding members lead singer/guitarist Isaac Brock, and bassist Eric Judy paid their heartfelt tribute to the musician. Taking to Instagram, Modest Mouse shared a post with a picture of Green and wrote a long caption with it. It read, “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”