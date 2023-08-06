Jeremy Allen White clicked kissing a woman in LA amid divorce with Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White has been having a roller coaster of a year. From his wife filing for divorce earlier this year to dating rumors with Selena Gomez, and his show The Bear hitting the top of everyone's watchlist. Now the actor was seen locking lips with a woman 2 months after his separation from his estranged wife. Here's what we know.

Jeremy Allen White has moved on from Allison Timlin?

Jeremy Allen White was spotted in photos sharing a kiss with a woman over the weekend, adding another layer to his ongoing divorce from ex-wife Addison Timlin. In the photos acquired by TMZ, the 32-year-old was spotted wearing a patterned shirt and a baseball cap, while he kissing the woman on a street in Los Angeles. The person in question is believed to be model Ashley Moore, identified based on tattoo images, according to the outlet. Other images show the couple sitting on a ledge close to a coffee shop, happily conversing and smiling. While in another photo, they are seen walking together down the street, each holding a drink.

Jeremy Allen White getting along with estranged wife

In May, Timlin filed for divorce process from The Bear actor after over three years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have two children together, Ezer and Dolores, born in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Many wondered if the former couple have rekindled their marriage when they were seen affectionately hugging each other last weekend during their daughter's football game. According to a source that got in touch with The People said, "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together."

The insider informed that the actress was "upset" with the 32-year-old, but now "things have settled a bit." As per the reports it has been difficult for the mother of two to parent their 2 children alone, while White was off to his film sets to shoot his projects. They revealed, "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained. There is still a lot of love between them though." She took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day writing, "Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is so fucking hard." The actress had initially talked about being a "single parent" but after much outrage from fans she changed the wording to "co-parent."

Meanwhile, in January while accepting a golden globe award for his role in The Bear, White paid a tribute to his wife saying, "Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones, thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."

