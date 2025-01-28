Jeremy Allen White Is All Set Star to Bisexual Romance Drama Enigma Variations by Netflix; All You Need To Know

Jeremy Allen White is all in for a new adventure, this time with Netflix. The actor from The Iron Claw was recently reported to star in a Netflix limited series, Enigma Variations.

As per a report by Variety, Jeremy Allen White will not only act in this upcoming outing but even serve the project as an executive producer. For those who do not know, the series happens to be an adaptation of André Aciman’s novel.

The official synopsis of the novel reads, “Enigma Variations charts the life of a man named Paul, whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence." It further read, "Whether the setting is southern Italy, where as a boy he has a crush on his parents’ cabinetmaker, or a snowbound campus in New England, where his enduring passion for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men—whether he’s on a tennis court in Central Park or on a New York sidewalk in early spring. Paul’s attachments are ungraspable, transient.”

The outlet also reported that the aforementioned project is at present under development at the streamer. Interestingly, the project would be the second onscreen adaptation of one of Aciman’s novels, with the first being Call Me by Your Name, starring another great actor, Timothée Chalamet. The 2017 outing even starred Armie Hammer alongside several big names delivering fabulous performances.

Call Me By Your Name was penned by James Ivory, while it was Luca Guadagnino who directed it. Following its release, the movie went on to receive four Oscar nominations. James Ivory won in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Jeremy Allen White’s upcoming outing is reportedly being written by Amanda Kate Shuman, who will also serve as an executive producer and showrunner. Meanwhile, it is Oliver Hermanus who will be directing the series, along with Media Res behind its production.

Per reports, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce the Netflix series Enigma Variations on behalf of Media Res.

