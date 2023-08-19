Jeremy Allen White seen getting cozy with his estranged wife Addison Timlin; amidst the couple's divorce

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin have been in the headlines for the last few months since they filed for divorce out of the blue. The couple that got married in 2019, decided to go their separate ways earlier this year. But from the looks of it, there's no love lost between the two estranged partners, as they continue to co-parent their two children.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin share a hug

Jeremy Allen White and his soon-to-be former wife Addison Timlin seem to have found common ground. The two were captured sharing a warm hug at their daughter's soccer practice in Los Angeles on Friday. The duo seemed relaxed and chill, as both sported casual ensembles. The Bear actor opted for a blue T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, while the Submission actress wore a light blue and white plaid shirt over a black top, along with jeans, white sneakers, and a maroon cap.

Having been married from 2019 until their separation in May of this year, the ex-couple, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin, are parents to two daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild. Apart from their friendly hug, they were observed holding their daughters. The 32-year-old and Timlin's recent outing comes nearly a month following their visit to a LA park, where they enjoyed quality time with their children. Captured in photos, the duo walked while holding their daughters' hands and even sat on the grass, engrossed in watching their little ones engage in outdoor play.

Jeremy Allen White seen kissing model Ashley Moore

White was seen sharing a kiss with model and influencer Ashley Moore in early August. The couple was photographed on an outdoor sidewalk in Los Angeles, their gazes locked, and sitting on a bench. The exact time when their romance started is hard to pinpoint. Yet their comfort in each other's company was palpable. Meanwhile, from the looks of it, things went south for the actor and Timlin as only last year, he had taken to his Instagram to write a heartfelt birthday message to his then-wife. Accompanying a photo featuring the actress, and one of their children, he wrote, "Superstar! My number one. It's your birthday today. Thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks for taking care of so many of us. You've been at the center of my life for so long now, I can't remember much before, I'm lucky for it. You're my whole heart. Happy birthday."