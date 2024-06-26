Jeremy Allen White Teases Storyline For The Bear Season 3; Hint At Character Carmy Making 'Similar Mistakes This Year'

Jeremy Allen White recently teased Season 3 of The Bear, hinting that his character, Carmy, will keep making similar mistakes. During the show’s premiere at El Capitan Theatre, White told Deadline, “He never seems to be able to apologize very well.” He shared “You see Carmy make some similar mistakes this year. When he leaves that walk-in he feels like he let everybody down. He’s filled with a lot of guilty, a lot of shame.”

Jeremy Allen White hints at story plot for The Bear Season 3

To understand Carmy's behavior in Season 3, White referenced an episode from the first season where Carmy embarrassed himself with his treatment of others. White told the outlet, “Instead of facing it and trying to treat it and apologize, I think he buries himself back in his work and he pushes himself and everybody else around him thinking that that is what they want or what they might need.”

White’s co-star, Ayo Edebiri, said she cried after reading Episode 6 of Season 3 per the outlet. The new season will premiere on June 27 on Hulu, releasing all ten episodes at once.

FX boss John Landgraf said earlier this year at TCA that the creators and cast of The Bear recognized that the first season was anxiety-inducing, which is not typically associated with hit television shows or Emmy awards. Because of this, they decided to release the entire third season at once, knowing it had a beautiful and uplifting ending.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard Richie Jerimovich, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Jeremy Allen White set to play Bruce Springsteen in Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White is gearing up to play the role of Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Nebraska. At the premiere of the third season of The Bear, Jeremy Allen White shared his excitement for the project and mentioned he plans to sing some of Springsteen's music himself. White told Variety "We're gonna try, we're gonna try our best," showing his dedication to capturing Springsteen's music authentically.

Despite his enthusiasm, White said he hasn't yet spoken directly to Springsteen but has communicated through others. He told the outlet, "We've, like, communicated a little bit through some other, some other people, but... I hope this still all comes together."

White is taking his time to prepare for the role before meeting Springsteen. He expressed his desire to gain an understanding of the character, so that when they eventually meet, he can have the confidence to stand before Springsteen.

Advertisement

The Emmy-winning show, also starring Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, premieres on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Who Is Emily In Bridgerton? All We Know About The New Major Season 4 Casting So Far