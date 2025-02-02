Jeremy Allen White to Lead Netflix’s Upcoming Limited Series Enigma Variations; Here’s Everything We Know

Jeremy Allen White will be the lead of Netflix’s upcoming limited series Enigma Variations, as reported by Variety. The outlet claimed that the show which is based on André Aciman’s eponymous 2017 novel is currently in development with the streaming platform.

The book follows a bisexual man named Paul through his various romantic encounters. The character is described as someone “whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence.”

This will mark the author’s second motion picture adaptation after his 2007 gay romance novel Call Me By Your Name which was made into a film starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in 2017. The movie earned four nominations at the Academy Awards that year and won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Dune actor also earned his first-ever Oscar nod for her portrayal of Elio Perlman. Aciman spoke about his novel Enigma Variations to PIBE Magazine in 2020. He revealed that he intended to explore the “moments” in the sexual life of a bisexual man.

“I wanted to turn every possible stone and examine how he desires and whom he desires,” the author said at the time. He explained that the novel’s protagonist doesn’t have a firm relationship as his desires keep changing in different phases of his lifetime.

However, a pattern that remains stagnant in every subsequent romantic relationship is Paul’s attraction towards an “incomprehensible” partner. As for the limited series adaptation, Allen White is the only cast member currently tied to the project.

Oliver Hermanus, who’s known for directing films like Moffie and Beauty, will be directing the Netflix series. Amanda Kate Shuman will serve as showrunner in addition to being executive producer alongside Aciman and Allen-White.

The actor rose to fame for his portrayal of Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in the Emmy-winning comedy-drama The Bear. The FX series earned him three Golden Globes and two Primetime Emmys. He’s also renowned for his role in the long-running series Shameless.

Allen White’s next big project will be playing Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.